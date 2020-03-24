Somerset's Kaiya Sheron Commits to Kentucky

One of the best talents in the state of Kentucky is staying home.

Kaiya Sheron led Somerset to their first state title in school history on the Kroger field turf last season, and on Monday decided to join a crowded quarterbacks room at Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3 QB finished last season with 3,218 passing yards, 960 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns, his final being a touchdown pass on the last play of the 2A state championship game.

Marshall is the only other school to have offered Sheron. He's the 8th best player in the state of Kentucky according to 247 sports.

Sheron is a member of the 2021 class and will join a quarterbacks room that as of now looks to have Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, Nik Scalzo and Amani Gilmore.

