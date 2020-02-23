Spellman Throws Complete Game as Wildcats Split Saturday

LEXINGTON, KY- — The No. 11 Kentucky softball team got a complete-game performance in the circle from Larissa Spellman, as the senior pitcher allowed just one run in five innings as the Wildcats downed DePaul, 10-1.

Spellman went the distance in the circle allowing just one run on two hits in the game, with two strikeouts. The complete game is the second of her career, as she also went the distance vs. Hofstra a season ago.

Offensively on Saturday, everyone contributed for the Wildcats as Gabi Deters hit her first-career home run, Miranda Stoddard knocked in her first-career RBI and Emmy Blane recorded her first-career hit.

Bailey Vick continued her monster weekend going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Rylea Smith also went 3-for-4 against the Blue Demons with a pair of runs scored.

Kentucky will close out the Samford Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Noon ET against DePaul. The game will be shown on the ESPN app and ESPN3.

In the afternoon game, UK had a rough start and was unable to capitalize on two bases-loaded situations and fell 7-1 to Georgia Tech less than 24 hours after beating the Yellow Jackets 10-9 on Friday afternoon.

