Menu

Watch
SportsTrue Blue Sports

Actions

Cal: Hagans will not play in Florida

Posted: 11:59 AM, Mar 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 12:17:15-05
items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans, right, looks for an opening on Florida's Ques Glover, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Florida Kentucky Basketball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (LEX 18) — A tweet from Coach Calipari confirmed what BBN was hoping not to hear.

"Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida," wrote Cal. "He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason."

The news followed what appeared to be a heated conversation between Ashton Hagans and Coach John Calipari during the Tennessee game where UK dropped a 17-point lead and lost to the Vols.

Tyrese Maxey will assume Hagans' post as starting point guard. The Cats tip off against Florida at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo