Cal: Hagans will not play in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (LEX 18) — A tweet from Coach Calipari confirmed what BBN was hoping not to hear.

"Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida," wrote Cal. "He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason."

Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida. He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 7, 2020

The news followed what appeared to be a heated conversation between Ashton Hagans and Coach John Calipari during the Tennessee game where UK dropped a 17-point lead and lost to the Vols.

Let’s Get this Win Fellas!!! Love y’all boyss💙Be back & Better!!! https://t.co/kRwLyDDzh0 — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) March 7, 2020

Tyrese Maxey will assume Hagans' post as starting point guard. The Cats tip off against Florida at 1 p.m.