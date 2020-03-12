Calipari react to game changes, fans' disappointment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari said he understands how much the tournaments mean to the fans and their disappointment at not being able to cheer the team on in person.

And he said the players, too, would much rather play in a full stadium.

Calipari made the comments Wednesday night on his Twitter account.

Our staff has been in constant contact with the league office over the last few days and continually monitoring the situation at hand. I know this decision by our league did not come lightly. https://t.co/rZXsH7qdTt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 12, 2020

He said that at the end of the day, the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and fans take priority.

Calipari said he knows the team's fan base willl show their support in other ways.