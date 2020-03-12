Menu

Watch
SportsTrue Blue Sports

Actions

Calipari react to game changes, fans' disappointment

Posted: 6:39 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 06:39:00-04
items.[0].image.alt
Kentucky head coach John Calipari directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kentucky won 96-58. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Coach Calipari Talks Ahead of the Game with Monmouth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari said he understands how much the tournaments mean to the fans and their disappointment at not being able to cheer the team on in person.

And he said the players, too, would much rather play in a full stadium.

Calipari made the comments Wednesday night on his Twitter account.

He said that at the end of the day, the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and fans take priority.

Calipari said he knows the team's fan base willl show their support in other ways.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo