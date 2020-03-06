Menu

Coach Cal: Racial slurs are 'unacceptable in any setting at any time'

Posted: 1:40 PM, Mar 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-06 15:15:26-05
Ratliff, Melissa
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's not okay. Coach Calipari had a straightforward, but minimal response, to a question regarding a video showing a UK fan hurling a slur against a Tennessee fan following the Cats loss to the Volunteers.

Coach John Calipari told LEX 18's Eleanor Buckley that he hadn't seen the video, but noted that using a racial slur is "unacceptable in any setting at any time." The video in question showed a UK fan, identified as Ashley Lyles, using a racial slur against a Tennessee fan as she left Rupp Arena following the Cats devastating loss.

Calipari held a press conference ahead of this Saturday's game against Florida where he briefly addressed the incident before moving forward.

Thursday, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced a lifetime ban from UK Athletic events for Lyles.

Lyles issued a statement apologizing for her actions:

“My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward"

After having some time to reflect on the situation, Cal tweeted more remarks.

