Daughter of UK assistant coach is searching for liver donor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The daughter of UK assistant coach John Robic is taking to social media to find a donor as she battles liver cancer.

Hayley Robic confirmed via Instagram that she is battling the illness and encouraged anyone who could possibly be a match, not just for herself but for others, to follow up on the possibility on the Living Donor Registration.

“These past several months have been the hardest of my life,” she said via Instagram. “After having emergency surgery, I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer. Because of that, I will be getting a liver transplant and am in need of a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a potential match, I’d be so grateful.”

The sports community is rallying around Robic. Even Dick Vitale tweeted his well wishes.