Fight breaks out on the field before Belk Bowl

Posted: 11:37 AM, Dec 31, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-31 12:07:28-05
Ratliff, Melissa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LEX 18) — Both Kentucky and Virginia Tech's teams had to be separated due to some pregame altercations that were captured on film, specifically Lynn Bowden Jr. and another unknown player from the Hokies.

Cameron Mills shared a video of the scuffle between Virginia Tech players and UK players.

Michael Niziolek, a reporter with the Roanoke Times, captured video of Kentucky coaches escorting players off the field.

Tension has been high between the two teams after social media posts from Hokie players appeared to be mocking Lynn Bowden Jr. The quarterback had a response to those negative posts from his opponents.

The teams were separated from their warm-ups and were huddled off to their respective locker rooms. No one was ejected.

The Belk Bowl's official Twitter poked some fun at the situation in a reply to an ESPN reporter.

