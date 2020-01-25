Former Boyle Co. football player, Notre Dame signee arrested

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boyle County football player who just committed to play at a NCAA D1 school has been arrested alongside two juveniles following a break-in at a gun shop.

According to Danville police, three suspects broke into On Target, a Boyle County gun store, and stole nine firearms. Officers arrested two juveniles and Landen Bartleson, 18. Danville police were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened in the overnight hours on the campus of Centre College that they believe to be linked to the three.

Chief Anthony Gray Jr. confirms that Bartleson played for Boyle County High School. He had just signed to play football for Notre Dame.

Bartleson is facing charges of Burglary, 1st degree, Criminal Mischief, 1st degree, Receiving stolen property and Unlawful transaction with a minor.

The juveniles have not been identified.

