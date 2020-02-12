Former Kentucky softball player killed in crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky softball player was killed in an overnight crash in Woodford County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on westbound I-64 near mile marker 63. The vehicle was driven by Brynlee Bigelow, 21.

The coroner says she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the highway. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

Bigelow was originally from Somerset and was listed on the 2017 Kentucky Softball roster. She was a catcher.