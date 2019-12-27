Menu

Watch
SportsTrue Blue Sports

Actions

Former UK player, Evansville coach McCarty placed on leave

Posted: 1:59 PM, Dec 27, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-27 14:01:16-05
items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Evansville Kentucky Basketball

(WFIE) — Former Kentucky wildcat player and current University of Evansville coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged Title IX policy violations.

An email was sent to administrators at the university confirming that McCarty would be placed on leave.

"In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated," reads the email from UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz.

UE did not publicly specify the nature of the allegations.

McCarty's team had one of the biggest upsets of the season when he unseated no. 1 Kentucky earlier this season.

Bennie Seltzer has been named interim coach.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!