Former UK players lead Walk Forward rally

LEXINGTON, KY- — Former Kentucky basketball players Ravi Moss and Erik Daniels led a rally today at Woodland Park that they named Walk Forward.

The event was designed to begin a discussion, to talk about injustice and how everyone in attendance could do their part to take steps forward.

Other former Kentucky players in attendance included Ramel Bradley and Rex Chapman, among others.

The keynote speaker for the event was Charles Booker, a Louisville native who is running for U.S. Senate.

"I just think we need to do things together," said Daniels.

"The lessons that we have been taught as athletes, working together you get more accomplished so if we do things together as a family I think we can achieve our common goal."