Funeral arrangements announced for former Wildcat Houston Hogg

(LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former UK football player Houston Hogg.

Hogg passed away last week in Owensboro at the age of 71. He was born in Hazard in 1948 and was a standout high school athlete.

Hogg was a member of the Wildcats from 1967 to 1970, played tailback and defensive back for UK’s freshman team in 1967. He was one of four African-American men who helped break the color barrier at UK and in the SEC.

Visitation for this UK legend will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church and Saturday at 10 a.m. until services start. His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 beginning at noon.

Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements. Hogg will be laid to rest in Memorial Gardens in Owensboro.

