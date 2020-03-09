Kentucky drops to No. 8, Kansas still No. 1 in latest AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After splitting games against Tennessee and Florida, Kentucky dropped two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the latest AP poll.

Kansas maintained it's spot as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation. Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor round out the top five.

Michigan State, a team Kentucky beat in their season opener, jumped up to No. 9. Louisville comes in at No. 16. Auburn is the only other SEC school; the Tigers come in at No. 20.

The full AP poll an be found here.

Kentucky will look to strengthen it's case for a No. 2 seed beginning on Friday when it plays the winner of Alabama and Tennessee in the quarterfinal round of the SEC tournament in Nashville. The game begins at noon and will be streamed on ESPN.