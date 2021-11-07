Kentucky Falls to Tennessee 45-42

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee outlasts Kentucky 45-42. The Volunteers scored easy and they scored often. Josh Heupel's team was quick to get on the scoreboard, nabbing their first touchdown within the game's first 11 seconds. The Volunteers finished the game with 5 scoring drives of 4 plays or less that were under 45 seconds. Tennessee ended the day with just 20 pass attempts, 15 completions and 4 touchdowns.

Tennessee was able to outlast Kentucky with just 13 minutes 23 seconds of total possession compared to Kentucky's 46:01.

Offense was a bright spot for Kentucky behind dynamic play from quarterback Will Levis. Levis rushed for two touchdowns. His 47 yards (17 long) on the ground were third for Kentucky behind 109 yards from Chris Rodriguez and 53 yards plus a touchdown from Kavosiey Smoke.

Levis completed 31 of 49 passes for 372 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added one reception from Chauncey Magwood for 15 yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson led UK receivers with 166 yards and 1 touchdown. Tight Ends Justin Rigg and Izayah Cummings each added another touchdown.

Kentucky ended the day with 612 yards of total offense, 387 passing, 225 rushing.

Tennessee finished with 469 total yards, 316 passing, 149 rushing.

Both teams finished the game with 1 turnover.