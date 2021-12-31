Kentucky handles High Point 92-48

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Pre-game before Friday's High Point - Kentucky match-up was the Tubby Smith show as the former Kentucky coach had his jersey lifted to the rafters.

During the game? It was the Kellan Grady show. The senior transfer put up 23 points, on 8 for 12 shooting, 7 of 10 from behind the arc in Kentucky's 92-48 win over the Panthers (7-7, 5-3.)

Three different Kentucky players were within a few tallies of notching double-doubles.

Freshman TyTy Washington put up 15 points and 9 assists. Tshiebwe finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Keion Brooks was right behind him with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, a block, and a steal.

Davion Mintz added 10 points and point guard Sahvir Wheeler finished with 2 points, 7 assists, and 4 turnovers in 27 minutes.

Conference play resumes for No. 18 Kentucky as they travel to take on No. 16 LSU January 4th.