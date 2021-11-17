Kentucky handles Mount Saint Mary's 80-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe shined early in the 1st half of Kentucky's match-up with Mount Saint Mary's. It was his shot, not his rebounding that gave Kentucky the edge. Tshiebwe was good for 4 jumpers before the break and finished the night with another double-double, 24 points, 16 rebounds. That's his third straight double-double. He finished 11-14 from the floor.

Mount Saint Mary's kept it close in the first half. The Wildcats entered the break only up 11, 38-27. The second half was a different story. Kentucky opened on a tear. Continuing a run from the end of the 1st half, Kentucky went 13-0 to open half two.

Freshman TyTy Washington was nearly perfect from the floor in the first half (5-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and ended the game with 16 points and 3 assists. Wheeler added 12 points and 8 assists.

Kentucky is back in action Friday hosting Ohio.