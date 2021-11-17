Watch
Kentucky handles Mount Saint Mary's 80-55

Third straight double-double for Tshiebwe
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Mount St. Mary's Malik Jefferson (42) and Josh Reaves (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Oscar Tshiebwe
Posted at 8:58 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 21:56:05-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe shined early in the 1st half of Kentucky's match-up with Mount Saint Mary's. It was his shot, not his rebounding that gave Kentucky the edge. Tshiebwe was good for 4 jumpers before the break and finished the night with another double-double, 24 points, 16 rebounds. That's his third straight double-double. He finished 11-14 from the floor.

Mount Saint Mary's kept it close in the first half. The Wildcats entered the break only up 11, 38-27. The second half was a different story. Kentucky opened on a tear. Continuing a run from the end of the 1st half, Kentucky went 13-0 to open half two.

Freshman TyTy Washington was nearly perfect from the floor in the first half (5-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and ended the game with 16 points and 3 assists. Wheeler added 12 points and 8 assists.

Kentucky is back in action Friday hosting Ohio.

