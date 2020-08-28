Kentucky Sophomore Brooks addresses social injustice

LEXINGTON, KY- — One day after the Kentucky football team boycotted practice, Keion Brooks, Kentucky’s returning leader on the hardwood addressed the issue of social injustices.

The Sophomore forward began by sending out his prayers to the family of Jacob Blake, and saying that he will not be silent on these issues. Brooks explained that he thinks fans have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.

“We’re people that have strong views on topics, just like the fans do. Said Brooks. I think they just want us to go out there and entertain them for an hour or two and then just shut up, but that’s not going to work. That’s not how this is.”

Brooks, a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition, said that basketball is something he does, but not who he is. "Once I leave the basketball court I'm a normal person that has opinions, views and values just like everyone else."

Brooks said he backs a push by Black faculty members in the school's African American and Africana Studies department to change the name of Rupp Arena. The group recently requested the change, saying Adolph Rupp's legacy is tied to a history of racism and discrimination.