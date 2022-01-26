Kentucky survives Mississippi State 82-74 in OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe dominates with 21 point, 22 rebound performance as Kentucky scrapes by Mississippi State 82-74 in overtime.

Kentucky needed a hero in extra time and Kellan Grady stepped up with back to back threes. In 42 minutes of play Grady had 5 points in the 1st half, 5 points in the 2nd half, and 8 points in overtime.

The Wildcats enjoyed a healthy lead for the majority of the game until late second-half injuries sidelined Jacob Toppin (unconfirmed ankle) for the rest of the game and Tshiebwe for several minutes, while TyTy Washington remained out due to his injury suffered against Auburn.

Dontaie Allen did what he always does against Mississippi State and got hot — putting up 5 points, 1 for 5 from three, and 3 rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

Keion Brooks finished with 12 points, Sahvir Wheeler put up 15 points and 6 assists.

Tuesday's game was John Calipari's 800th all-time win.

No. 12 Kentucky (16-4, 6-2) is back in action at No. 5 Kansas (17-2, 6-1) on Saturday.