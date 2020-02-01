Marrow announces that he will stay at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK associate head football coach Vince Marrow has decided to continue his career with the Wildcats.

Marrow tweeted his decision Friday. It was reported that he had been considering the head coaching position at Youngstown State. He has been with the Wildcats for seven seasons.

"Hey BBN I love and appreciate you guys more than you know! It’s been a pleasure working for UK fans across the country. That said my desire to stay in the Commonwealth is greater than my desire to return to Youngstown and be Head Coach. Thanks for the respect & consideration," Marrow tweeted.