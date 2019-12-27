Mayor Gorton declares Saturday 'Beat Louisville Day'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the highly anticipated match up between the Cats and Cards looms near, the mayor of Lexington has declared that Saturday will be "Beat Louisville Day."

In a press release, Mayor Linda Gorton announced that she is encouraging fan to wear blue and white to support the Kentucky Wildcats.

"Whereas, blue is better than red, now, therefore I, Linda Gorton, mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Beat Louisville Day in Lexington," reads the declamation.

The Cats and the Cards will face off Saturday at 3:45 p.m. on CBS.