MBB: Kentucky handles UNC 98-69

Kentucky bounces back after loss to Notre Dame.
Joe Buglewicz/AP
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Sahvir Wheeler (2) react during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Dec 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nv. — It may not have been the game fans paid for, but it was certainly satisfactory to those in attendance. Despite the last minute opponent change, Kentucky was able to dismantle an 8-3 North Carolina team by just under 30, 98-69.

Sahvir Wheeler finished the day just 1 point shy of a career high with 26 points.

Kentucky took away the Tar Heels strength, the 3-ball. A UNC team that was 7th in the nation in 3-point percentage finished the game 1 for 13. And the offensive glass? Equally as brutal. The Wildcats cleaned up 16-5 over UNC on the offensive boards.

The Wildcats are back in action against Louisville on Wednesday, December 22 at Rupp Arena.

