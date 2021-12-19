MBB: Kentucky handles UNC 98-69

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — It may not have been the game fans paid for, but it was certainly satisfactory to those in attendance. Despite the last minute opponent change, Kentucky was able to dismantle an 8-3 North Carolina team by just under 30, 98-69.

Sahvir Wheeler finished the day just 1 point shy of a career high with 26 points.

Kentucky took away the Tar Heels strength, the 3-ball. A UNC team that was 7th in the nation in 3-point percentage finished the game 1 for 13. And the offensive glass? Equally as brutal. The Wildcats cleaned up 16-5 over UNC on the offensive boards.

The Wildcats are back in action against Louisville on Wednesday, December 22 at Rupp Arena.