UK headed to the U.K. for international basketball game

(LEX 18) — The U.K. is about to meet UK. The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against Michigan in London in 2020. The series will kick off a three-year deal.

Beginning with a trip to O2 Arena in London in December of 2020 – exact date to be announced at a later time – the Wildcats and Wolverines will play three consecutive seasons. UK will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Dec. 4, 2021 game, and Kentucky will host Michigan in Rupp Arena on Dec. 3, 2022.

The 02 Arena is frequently used for sporting events and concerts.

All further details on play date, game time, television partner, ticket pricing, ancillary events and ticket on-sale will be announced in January of 2020.

