Richards, Maxey win national and conference honors

(LEX 18) — After playing against Louisville on Saturday, Kentucky players Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey were awarded national and conference honors.

Maxey was named National Player of the Week by NCAA March Madness. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Richards won SEC Player of the Week along with Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe.

Maxey scored a game, and career, high of 27 points with four three-pointers and seven rebounds.

Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds. He scored seven straight points in overtime with Louisville.

This national honor for Maxey is the first for any Wildcat this season.

This is Richards' first career SEC honor and Maxey's second.

Maxey won his first SEC Freshman of the Week award in November after the team's victory over Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.