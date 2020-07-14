SEC postpones volleyball, soccer & cross country competitions through August 31

(LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it's postponing the start of volleyball, soccer, and cross country competitions through at least August 31.

Conference officials say that this will provide extra time to prepare for the safe return of competition.

The announced delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

All SEC schools continue to follow guidance from the Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports guidelines.

The rescheduling of non-conference competition will be determined by each school.

SEC officials say they continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

