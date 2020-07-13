UK athletes continue return to voluntary activities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics reports that 150 student-athletes have returned to campus to participate in voluntary activities.

Members of the men's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer teams have returned in recent weeks. That's in addition to the return of the football team in early June.

The men's soccer team returned to campus last week and is now in the midst of an initial health screening process before being able to participate in voluntary activities.

Athletics officials say they continue to adapt protocols in response to the pandemic. UK Athletics has also implemented proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing for all student-athletes who have returned.

All 108 members of the football team participating in workouts and 58 members of staff essential for workouts participated in PCR diagnostic testing last week. It's reported that zero have tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty-two student-athletes who are members of the men's basketball, volleyball, and women's soccer teams have gone through the initial screening process. Three of those student-athletes have tested positive for past COVID-19 infection through antibody testing. In addition, forty-one student-athletes and 21 staff members associated with those teams participated in PCR diagnostic testing. Three tested positive and have been required to quarantine. One student-athlete provided documentation of at-home diagnostic testing.