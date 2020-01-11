UofL fans headed to watch the Cards receive UK charter bus for road trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of UofL fans were headed to watch the Cards play in South Bend, Ind. this weekend. The group from Louisville was all set to be picked up in a charter bus, but there was one small problem.

The bus was a University of Kentucky charter bus...decked in UK blue and white.

Video obtained by our news partners at WDRB shows some very unhappy fans. One even states, "This is beyond disrespectful."

Managers at Shockey Tours, the company that owns the bus, said they weren't aware they were picking up UofL fans and had no other available units.

Despite the inconvenience, the group appears to have had a blast and threw up their 'Ls' on board.

The Cards tip off against Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Saturday.

