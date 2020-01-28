LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — She is the unsung hero of Kentucky men's basketball. If you follow her on Instagram, you know she runs the house and keeps Coach Cal humble with her daily reminders for her "roommate" to take the trash bins out.

For "Woman Crush Wednesday", the first 1,000 students in Rupp Arena will receive a t-shirt with Ellen Calipari's face on it.

Cal seemed to be amused.

"I just heard this is what they’re giving these out tomorrow. For the Princess?! What other coach would stand for this? I have no choice though. She runs the house. LOL!" tweeted the Coach.

On Wednesdays we wear BLUE and honor UK’s #WCEveryday with a special t-shirt for the first 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ students! pic.twitter.com/trpkVMvIdQ — Team Wildcat (@TeamWildcat) January 23, 2020

LEX 18 did their part by reminding the Coach to take the trash out. You're welcome, Cal.

Ratliff, Melissa