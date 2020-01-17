UK Announces 2020 Football Season Ticket Information

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Coming off a fourth consecutive bowl trip and returning most of the contributors from a second straight bowl championship team, UK Athletics announced ticket information for the 2020 football season on Friday.

UK’s goals in pricing season tickets are as follows:

Accurately reflect demand and ticket value

Reward returning season ticket holders

Preserve the value of season tickets

Create a diverse and flexible set of ticket options and prices for fans, ranging from relatively low-cost options for new season ticket holders to premium offerings

Provide the resources needed for Kentucky football to sustain its growth toward competing for championships in the Southeastern Conference

Total ticket prices and/or associated K Fund donations will decrease for 57% of seats at Kroger Field and remain unchanged for 36% of seats. Since UK plays seven home games after having eight last season, per-game prices will be adjusted accordingly. Complete pricing is detailed below.

“Kentucky football is in the midst of an era of great success, but we believe this program is poised to achieve at an even higher level,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Our fans and the loyal support they give us have been instrumental in the progress we have made. They will be even more important as we work to take this next step. We thank them for their passionate investment in Kentucky football and look forward to seeing them at Kroger Field this fall.”

Once again, UK will offer special pricing during an Early Signing Period to 2019 season ticket holders. Season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 7 and either pay in full or enroll in a payment plan will be able to lock in their 2020 tickets at Early Signing Period pricing.

In an effort to create more affordable options for potential new season ticket holders, public season ticket prices throughout the 200 level (no K Fund donation attached) will decrease. Tickets will be available in corner sections for $250 apiece and in sideline sections for $320 apiece.

The season ticket price in green and yellow sections (1-3, 9-22, 30-31, and select rows in 203-204, 208-209 and 224-228) has decreased by $25 to $340 apiece. UK is also decreasing associated K Fund donations in rows 25+ of sections 4 and 8 and in rows 2-8 of sections 204 and 208 by $75 apiece.

Pricing in premium seating areas (Loge Level, Woodford Reserve Mezzanine Club and Field Level Club) will increase to $500 per ticket, with associated K Fund donations unchanged.

2020 Season Ticket Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Seat K Fund Donations)

Early Signing Period – Prices available to 2019 season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 7



Premium Seating – $410

Standard – $329/$319

200-Level Public Sideline – $299

200-Level Public Corner – $239

New Season Ticket Sales and Renewals after Feb. 7 – View a 2020 season pricing chart here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]



Premium Seating – $500

Standard – $365/$340

200-Level Public Sideline – $320

200-Level Public Corner – $250



2020 Parking Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Permit K Fund Donations)

Parking pricing for the 2020 season will decrease based on UK having one fewer home game. Associated K Fund donations are unchanged.

Pricing – View a 2020 season parking map here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]



Colored Lots – $280

Parking Structures – $168

RV permits – $700

The renewal deadline for 2020 football season tickets is Friday, April 10. Renewals will be available online beginning Saturday through each season ticket holder’s My UK Account at UKathletics.com/renew [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] , while paper invoices will be mailed in late February. Payment plan options are available online, starting with a five-month payment plan with the first installment due upon signup. The deadline to sign up for the five-month payment plan coincides with the end of the Early Signing Period on Feb. 7.

Suite renewals will be invoiced separately, and suite holders will receive an email in February when suite renewals are available online.

New season tickets will go on sale Feb. 14, at which point fans will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue to view seats and work together with a personal ticket representative to compare and purchase available seat locations. Fans can gain priority access to the best seat locations prior to the public on-sale date and earn exclusive incentives by placing a $50 per seat deposit [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Season parking permits, primarily in the newly created purple lots behind the east endzone, are also available to new purchasers for the 2020 season, while supplies last. Special season ticket discounts are available to regular, full-time University of Kentucky faculty and staff [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] as well as K Club Varsity Letter Association members [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] .

Kentucky football is slated to play seven homes games this fall. The schedule includes SEC matchups against South Carolina (Sept. 26), Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), Mississippi State (Nov. 14) and Georgia (Nov. 21). UK will also host nonconference foes Eastern Michigan (Sept. 5), Kent State (Sept. 19) and Eastern Illinois (Oct. 10).

Once again, UK Athletics will offer a variety of season ticket holder benefits, including the opportunity to order additional single-game tickets at exclusive prices in advance of the general public and recognition on the Kentucky Farm Bureau “Wall of Commitment” inside Kroger Field. Click here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] to view a complete list of 2020 season ticket holder benefits. The following exclusive incentives will be also be available to fans who renew season tickets or purchase new season tickets prior to the following dates:



Benchmark 1: Renew by Feb. 7 (Not Valid On New Sales):

Receive five (5) bonus K Fund priority points

Early Signing Period pricing

Ability to renew through a five-month, no-interest payment plan

Entry to win premium club seating at Kentucky football’s Blue-White game

Plus, all benefits in Benchmark 2

Benchmark 2: Renew or purchase by April 10:

Invitation to UK Athletics’ annual CATSPY Awards in April

Ability to renew through a three-month, no-interest payment plan

Invitation to exclusive UK football community event

Entry into “Season Ticket Surprise” drawings, including access to premium seating, Kentucky football memorabilia and complimentary tickets to away-games

Prior to the April 10 renewal deadline, season ticket holders may contact the ticket office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 4) to check current seating availability in open areas of the stadium. Season ticket holders may lock in new seat locations with their renewal payment.

After the April 10 renewal deadline, season ticket holders who have renewed their seats will also have the opportunity to participate in Kentucky’s optional seat upgrade process at UKathletics.com/upgrades [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] . Those interested in participating in the process should opt in now by answering the appropriate question as part of the online renewal process or by checking the box on the back of their paper renewal invoice. Those who opt in will receive a seat selection appointment time in late April and will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue and select upgraded seats from the entire inventory of available seats at that time.

Single-game ticket information will be released at a later date. A variable pricing model implemented based on fan feedback will be in place based on seating location and opponent to best reflect the value of each ticket and protect the investment of season ticket holders.

Student season ticket information for 2020 will be released at a later date at UKStudentTix.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] , and students will receive more information by email in the spring.

The Kentucky football team finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-5 after defeating Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in thrilling fashion. Mark Stoops joined Bear Bryant and Rich Brooks as the only coaches in program history to lead UK to back-to-back bowl championships.