12-year-old Corbin boy announces run for U.S. president in 2048

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — What gets Reed Elliotte up in the morning is not what you'd expect a 12-year-old to be excited about.

"Welcome to my room slash presidential library," Reed said while opening the door to his bedroom in Corbin, Kentucky.

The room is bursting at the seams with presidential memorabilia.

He has everything from snow globes and bobbleheads to blankets picturing our commanders in chief.

Reed also has the best souvenir of all: a picture of him and George W. Bush that was taken during a 30-minute-long meeting with the 43rd president.

Reed Family

"He was just so nice," he said about Bush. "I was just amazed. I just thought that was the greatest day of my life."

Reed isn't just a collector. He knows his stuff. He is so impressive that he was invited to appear on The Ellen Show.

Reed Elliotte is a presidential whiz

His fascination for presidents started when his Dad told him about George H.W. Bush's death. He did some research and never stopped.

"How much time do you think you spend thinking about Presidents?" LEX 18 reporter Kristen Edwards asked. "60 percent of my day to be honest," Reed replied.

It's a nice change of pace being focused on this hobby, rather than the medical challenges he's faced his whole life.

After birth, he stayed in the hospital for five months.

At two years old he had a kidney transplant. His father provided the kidney.

He is also a two-time cancer survivor. His parents, Bill and Larrietta, said they have always been impressed by Reed's strength during difficult times.

Reed Family

"A lot of time it's hard to find the good in certain situations," his father, Bill, said. "He's just a true example of how he can always find the good no matter how bad the situation is. He always finds the good in it."

"He finds the joy in everything and I don't think I've ever known anyone who loves life the way he does," his mother, Larrietta, said.

Reed Family

"It's been a rough journey but I've just put my faith in God and I've never been worried," Reed said.

Instead, he puts his energy into something that brings him so much joy.

"This is amazing!" Reed exclaimed while getting a private tour at the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum.

Reed Family

His eyes were bright as he looked at documents so fragile they are kept sealed in a temperature-controlled vault.

"I literally just got chills right now cause I was just imagining his hands being on that and I just think that is so cool," he said while examining a letter Lincoln wrote.

His parents Larrietta and Bill encourage and support his passion fully.

"We are all the time just watching him in amazement and we're like you are such a special person that God created and it's awesome to be his parents for sure," Larrietta said.

And in a few years, Reed will be counting on their vote when he runs for president in 2048.

Reed Family

His first priority, if elected, is to unite Democrats and Republicans. A president for peace and harmony.