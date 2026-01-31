Bringing you cozy vibes and funky vibes at Morehead's Stargazer Lounge

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stargazer Lounge is one of the newest bars in Morehead, and is bringing you cozy vibes and funky feels. Lori Fries and her partner, Patrick, traveled from Las Vegas to Rowan County to give the area a creative space.

"We've focused on live music, being an inclusive space, and doing a lot of philanthropy work with the community," Fries said.

The pair first opened the musical lounge in the heart of downtown two years ago.

"It's been exciting, it's been difficult," Fries said. "All the things that you would expect a small business owner in a new town to go through, we've probably gone through it."

The Stargazer Lounge offers comfy seating and a delicious menu of drinks from their bar while filling the space with musical talent from across the country.

"Aside from live music, we've done burlesque and drag shows and comedy shows, so many different things," Fries said.

But now, they're ready for a change. Stargazer won't just be your typical lounge of live music and a colorful variety of drinks; now, they're adding their love of vintage to the mix.

"(We) just started thinking about, this is a college town," Fries said. "What could we do to elevated after two years? Let's do this thing where it's like a fusion of vintage clothing and a record store that you can sip and shop."

Fries says most of the items are sourced from Vegas and valuables they've collected over the years. Value is important to the pair, because overall, they want every person who walks through their doors to feel seen.

"Everyone has value," she said. "Everyone has the right to express themselves, and one of the best compliments I think we've had is people tell us how safe they feel here. It's kind of like our motto is that we want everyone who comes in to feel safe and welcome and respected."

The duo plans to open the new space before Valentine's Day, but for now, you can stop in for a drink on Friday nights in Rowan County.

