'Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill' provides special light display for the whole family to enjoy

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every year, thousands of people travel to the small town of Millersburg in Bourbon County to fully immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Only three years old, the popularity of "Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill" is growing fast. It's a walkthrough light display that immerses you in a celebration of the season.

"It's a time to slow down, enjoy each other, and enjoy the Christmas spirit," said Victoria Benson, President of Mustard Seed Hill.

The lights, holiday market, food, and goodies are back, and new this year...

"You can reserve a private campfire, we provide you with the hot dog, smores, and everything you would need for that perfect experience," said Benson.

And it's the perfect outing for families... according to these experts.

"We come here every year and it never ceases to amaze me," said Cooper Harney. "Just how big it is. There are lights literally everywhere you look."

"My favorite part was looking at all the gingerbread houses," says 6-year-old Payton Wylie. "My favorite one was the one that had the swimming pool."

The annual contest for the best gingerbread house again drew dozens of entries... and endless creativity. Still, it all comes back to the lights.

It really is like walking in a winter wonderland, but it is so much more. Mustard Seed Hill is a tribute to an institution this community cherished for more than a hundred years.

"Being the Millersburg Military Institute, it really was a big portion of this town," said Benson. "And when it went away, the town kind of went away."

The community purchased these 14 acres in 1920 and established the Millersburg Military Institute. It fell into decline and eventual bankruptcy before the non-profit, community ventures bought the property and with faith no larger than a mustard seed... re-imagined this site.

"It is planting a mustard seed of hope," said Benson. "We're bringing hope back to the city, and putting the city back on the map with the economic development, homeowners, entrepreneurs, getting the downtown back to where it once was."

To learn more about the mission behind Mustard Seed Hill and to see how to purchase tickets, go to mustardseedhill.com.