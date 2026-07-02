Daniel Boone's final Kentucky home still standing in Nicholas County after 229 years

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The state of Kentucky is rich with history, and one of its oldest buildings sits in Nicholas County just outside of Carlisle.

Daniel Boone is one of the greatest folk heroes of his time and the cabin he built more than 200 years ago still stands today.

“It was built in 1795 by Daniel and Rebecca Boone,” said Carlisle-Nicholas County Tourism co-chair Gladys Shrout. “There was 57 acres here on this property, and they used 10 acres that they cleared for vegetables and things for them to help live on. He liked this area at one time, because there was a lot of game here.”

Boone had already spent the better part of the prior 30 years exploring and helping settle an area that was – at the time – still a part of Virginia before landing in this part of eastern Kentucky.

Local officials say thousands of visitors stop by each year to catch a glimpse of what would turn out to be Boone’s final Kentucky home. They often come away amazed at what they’ve seen.

“The stone that you see on the chimney, that’s the original stone. Now the top part had fallen down to the ground, but they were able retrieve that and build it back like you see it today,” said Shrout.

The cabin was originally located about 500 yards away, but a private owner moved it nearly a century ago while keeping the appearance very much the way it looked back in the 1700s.

“There was a letter from (Boone's friend and fellow Kentucky pioneer) Simon Kenton that they found behind the fireplace mantel part in one of the logs,” Shrout said.

In addition to hunting game, Boone also made regular trips to Blue Licks to mine salt, which was needed to preserve meat and for cooking.

Boone left the area and the United States in 1799, accepting a land grant from Spain and settling in an area that later became the state of Missouri. However, his impact on Kentucky is undeniable.

The founder of Fort Boonesborough and the namesake of Boone County stands a reminders of his legacy.