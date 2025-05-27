Danville/Boyle County Trails Alliance seeks to expand trailhead, parking system

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Launched in 2012, the Danville/Boyle County Trails Alliance is working to create a pedestrian and bike friendly and safe trail network that connects with two mountain bike parks and allows an easy commute to downtown and area schools.

The goal continues to be to obtain deeded easements that allow trail building to promote connectivity in the town and Boyle County, according to Mark Morgan, a local citizen and the unofficial chair of the steering committee.

Danville continues to promote nine trails in the area.

"We're hoping to get more, we're working on it," Christian Polley said.

Polley is part of the committee, consisting of 22 members with a working nucleus of 14 providing most of the governance.

Moving to Danville last July, Polley is a co-owner of Danville Bike and Footwear, a hub for conversation about establishing a shared use network of trails across Boyle County.

"One of the biggest things was getting Woven Wire," Polley said.

That's on Techwood Drive, a 1.1 mile trail with plans in the works to add another mile potentially next season, according to Polley.

The mission of the Trails Alliance is to connect trails to tourism attractions.



"Actually adding bike lanes, adding more activities and multi-use path and things like that, not only bring in tourism but also cut down on traffic," Polley noted.

That was addressed on Stanford Road.

"Safety plays a huge component in this because if people don't feel safe they're not gonna use it," Polley said.

Christian is putting these multi-use paths in perspective.

"You can bike on it, you can run on it, you can walk," Polley said. "I can't tout the benefits enough."

Riding his cargo e-bike back and forth from work, Polley pointed out the benefits on his commute.

"The stress kind of melts away and then I have more time to focus and not let whatever worries I have throughout the day bleed into family time," Polley said. "I'm super stoked that there's something like that here in Kentucky that I can do."

Christian also continues to do his part adding to Boyle County's vision and direction of the Trails Alliance. While he couldn't provide the number of future trails planned, he's optimistic.

"If everything goes the way that we're hoping, Danville will be a destination place for riding. It's a game changer for central Kentucky," Polley said.

According to Morgan, the Trails Alliance is seeking to "expand its trailhead/parking system so trails are easily accessible throughout the community."

In addition, the alliance "continues to extend its paved trail along the KY 2168 Bypass. That will connect Eastern Danville (Lexington Road) with Gentry Lane/Bluegrass Pike/Dry Branch Road. This will connect all of Danville and Harrodsburg with safe, beautiful, Bluegrass quiet roads. These roads are tree and stone fence lined and also provide access in connection with Forkland, Junction City and Perryville in Boyle County."