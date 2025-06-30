Dedicated couple leaves lasting impact through community engagement and service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For our LEX 18 Spotlight on Lexington, we’re shining a light on two individuals who have significantly impacted the city—husbands Terrill Thurman and Glenn Means.

Both are involved in various nonprofits and continually find innovative ways to make a difference in their community.

“There is just such a safe, affirming community here. Very welcoming. Very inclusive,” Glenn shared. Together, Terrill and Glenn are proud to call Lexington home, and their commitment to public service is widely recognized.

Glenn has earned national accolades for his volunteerism and community service. Meanwhile, Terrill actively raises funds for LGBTQ+ organizations and nonprofits throughout the Bluegrass. “There is this misconception that you are only in this box,” Terrill explained. “But we are all part of many groups, and it’s important to help as many people as you can because you never know when you’re going to need that assistance.”

Their outreach extends to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, God’s Pantry, and The Hope Center. “We create spaces and avenues to help others, help you might need one day,” explained Terrill.

Terrill also played a significant role in orchestrating the Black Lives Matter mural at the corner of Broadway and Short Street. “We all deserve the right to take up space and to be acknowledged,” Terrill remarked. “What I am most proud of is saying, ‘Here I am, this is who I am, and I am going to give it to the world.’”

In addition to their nonprofit work, the couple has creatively connected with others through performance art, starting their drag journey in 2017 under the personas “Petty” and “Shady.” Their performances have raised over $100,000 for various community causes. “Those were trans individuals that stood at the forefront and gave us the opportunity to be in drag and connect with the community while helping others,” Glenn noted.

Terrill and Glenn encourage people to engage with their community and ask questions to foster understanding. They emphasize the importance of every voice: “You have to be that hero that you might need one day and keep that space alive because you might need it one day.”