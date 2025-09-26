Dive into an alternate reality inside London's Verse Immersive

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — Have you ever wanted to battle against a dinosaur or explore under the sea? In our Spotlight on London series, we are highlighting Verse Immersive, where you can explore the unimaginable.

Verse Immersive is located inside of The Palace Family Entertainment Center and offers eight different augmented reality worlds.

Unlike virtual reality, AR layers holographic worlds over your real surroundings. You still see the space you’re in — just with futuristic creatures, landscapes, and puzzles mapped on top.

The worlds they offer are:



Everworld (new)

The Unreal Garden

Star Walk

Primal Ranch

Art of the Future

Astro League

Primal Fighter

Recently, they welcomed a new Trick 'r' Treat world where you can explore your fear inside a haunted house.

"My favorite is Art of the Future which is futuristic art gallery. At the end you have this huge art gallery of all different kinds of stuff. Floating around you, moving," explains Brianna Davidson, who works at the Entertainment Center. "It's awesome getting to see them experience that. Something like they've never seen before it really amazes them. Getting to see their reactions is awesome."

Davidson says AR helps prevent motion sickness, and people can still wear their glasses with the headsets on. All headsets are cleaned after every use with disinfectant wipes & UV light.