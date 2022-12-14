Enjoy the Southern Lights experience at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Southern Lights has been a tradition that families in central Kentucky have loved for nearly three decades now.

It's well-known for the big light displays you get to see while in the comfort of your car. But also, the Christmas village here offers even more fun for your whole family.

Whether you're new to the Southern Lights experience or are back for another year with your kids, the twinkling lights and nostalgia bring out smiles and laughter.

Jeanna and Eric Bullock brought their son, Aiden, for the second time. And it's just the Christmas experience they want for him.

"We love watching and coming out to see the Christmas lights," said Eric. "And just seeing the other families coming out and enjoying Christmas."

The smiles and memories made are exactly what Courtney Rue, an event manager with the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation, hopes to see each year they put on the holiday event.

"From our littlest one to our oldest one, you can get all kinds of enjoyment out here," said Rue.

Southern Lights is in its 29th year. The driving portion of the event is about 3.5 miles and includes about 250 light displays depicting everything from the 12 days of Christmas to the Keeneland starting gate. Many are mainstays, but some scenes change year to year.

After the driving portion, you can park and enter the village through the visitor center. That's where you find plenty of snacks, pony and camel rides, and a petting zoo.

Santa visits are a big part of the experience at Southern Lights for people of all ages.

No matter what you take away, sharing these moments matters, and it keeps people coming back for almost three decades and counting.

Southern Lights is open through December 31 but closed on Christmas Day. The tourist attraction opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online in advance. A lot of the proceeds will help the Kentucky Horse Park.