Explore the Kentucky River Palisades, one of the best-kept secrets of the Bluegrass

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Kentucky River Palisades in Mercer County are one of the Bluegrass State's best-kept secrets, offering outdoor enthusiasts everything from ancient cliffs to calm river waters perfect for paddling.

Framing the Kentucky River, the Palisades are cliffs that rise more than 250 feet above the water. According to the Historical Marker Database, the Palisades formed several million years ago, with the rocks that make up the cliffs dating back 460 million years. The forest is home to much wildlife and several endangered plants.

The area has evolved into a hot spot for outdoor enthusiasts, anchored by the popular Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground, located an hour southwest of Lexington. The campground has been around for more than 10 years and offers long-term and short-term stays.

Visitor Michelle Roush has a personal connection to the area.

"My dad actually lives at the campgrounds down at the camp on Kentucky," Roush said.

For visitors, there is always an activity to try. From hiking the Palisades on foot to fishing, the options are plentiful.

"So a couple of years ago we actually went to the caves and went hiking down in the caves, and they do fishing. I don't fish," Roush said.

Swimming is another popular draw, with a picture-perfect waterfall adding to the experience.

"We just mainly come down here and swim on the river. Just come up to the waterfall," Roush said.

The river spans 10 miles long, with 5 to 7 miles on each side, and its calm waters make it easy to navigate whether you are an experienced kayaker, a beginner, or prefer taking a boat out. The scenery along the bend of the Palisades is a bonus that is hard to beat.

"Come visit. It's an amazing place," Roush said.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv

