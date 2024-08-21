Get ready for an adventure at Sheltowee Trace Resort

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Who doesn't need to unplug every now and again?

A step away from daily life to enjoy the world around us.

For the last 41 years, people have found that escape at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort.

“One of the things we really try for here is to make sure we have something for everybody. We can handle young kids all the way through people who want more adventurous stuf," owner Dania Egedi said.

Looks are deceiving as you pull up to the main resort area.

Kayak and canoe rentals are in full view in the visitor's center (as you pass the zipline), but the adventure goes beyond.

The Sheltowee Trace team is ready to take you on a trip to wide open nature.

From kayaking down the steady river stream to a boat tour underneath Cumberland Falls.

An all encompassing experience that has grown a lot since Dania's father started the resort decades ago.

“It’s a family owned business. My dad started it years and years ago. He passed away about two and a half years ago," Egedi said.

"All of my brothers and sisters have worked here at one time or another. I really lean on a lot of my staff to do the things that my dad used to do and we make it as a team.”

That family feeling becomes more apparent after a day or two staying in their cozy, super cozy or covered wagon cabins.

Everyone that works at the resort may as well share the same last name based on how they interact with each other.

Dale Buhel will vouch for that feeling.

The kayak and canoe guide joined the Sheltowee Trace team just to have a summer job.

That was seven years ago. He's still here.

“Just the enjoyment of it, meeting new people. Being outside and not inside. All the technology and all that. It’s just a great way to go out and escape," Buhel said.

“Whenever you start working here, you’ll find out that it’s very family oriented. A lot of the people you work with actually consider each other family. It’s really close that we get here.”

Most of the folks that work at the resort are from the area as well.

As people from all over the state, the region and the world make a stop at Sheltowee Trace, Egedi is proud to see how far her family has come to provide a fun experience.

“Most people are really anxious and they’re uptight. By the time they’ve gone through a day or so, they’re so much more laid back, the kids are running around and playing," Egedi said.

"They’re not stuck inside playing on their phones. I love to see that.”

Click here if you want to learn more about Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort and book your trip.