Grain-to-Glass: Clark County distillery turns Kentucky farm crops into craft spirits

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A small craft distillery in downtown Winchester is turning Kentucky farm crops into handcrafted spirits, keeping a centuries-old tradition alive in the process.

Regeneration Distilling is built on a "grain to glass" philosophy, meaning everything from the raw ingredients to the finished bottle is rooted in Kentucky soil and heritage.

Ben Pasley, the chief farmer at Regeneration Distilling, said the approach is something the company takes seriously.

"Creating these really unique products that are aged in Kentucky tobacco barns from cover crops of wheat and rye that we're raising and then turning them into whiskey," Pasley said.

The distillery's lineup includes Boone Settlement Wheated Rye Whiskey, cinnamon whiskey, and sweet potato moonshine. All products are only sold in Kentucky.

"You can actually have a small craft distillery make some of the most unique products that Kentucky's ever seen," Pasley said.

As a fifth-generation farmer, Pasley's connection to the land runs deep. The distillery is one of the smallest in the state, but that hasn't stopped it from standing out.

"When we say we are hand crafted and hand bottled, we really mean it," Pasley said.

The distillery is housed in one of the oldest buildings in Winchester, located just down the street from the Mercantile on Main. Visitors can drink and grab a bite to eat on-site.

"It's had a lot of life and we thought that it still had plenty more, there's no point in more stuff just becoming a parking lot," Pasley said.

Learning the craft is part of the experience. Downtown Winchester is one of several stops on the Moonshine Trail, which also includes farm tours through Mount Folly Farm.

"You can hit six different distilleries from here to Pike County and learn about the heritage of moonshine in Kentucky," Pasley said.

The full trail can be completed in a single day, and Pasley said one of his goals is to attract tourists to rural parts of the state. A link to each stop on the Moonshine Trail is available here.

