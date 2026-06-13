GRC principal reflects on standout first year, championships, and a campus built for learning

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester is wrapping up a school year that principal Justin Arms calls truly special. It's one that included back-to-back state basketball championships, a thriving arts program, and a campus packed with resources designed to inspire students every day.

Arms, who completed his first year as principal at GRC this spring, said the school's size and variety of offerings set it apart from the start.

"We're very unique in which we also contain a fully functional, fully operational ATC that's attached to, which is an area technology center," Arms said. "Between the school and the ATC itself we house over 20 different career pathways here every day."

Arms said those pathways give students the chance to explore their interests, earn industry certifications, and leave GRC with credentials they can use after graduation.

The school's library was one of the first stops on a tour of the campus. Arms credited the school librarian with keeping students engaged in reading through challenges and programming. The library also connects to a production studio used by the school's cinematography program and equipped for vlogs, podcasts, and a potential radio station. Beyond the studio, an enclosed courtyard features 3 outdoor classrooms where teachers can take learning outside.

"Any time that you're excited about waking up every morning and going to work in a beautiful facility like this, it's really helped grow our culture and our climate both, which bleeds over the teaching and learning with our students," Arms said.

The campus also includes an arena that Arms said stands among the best athletic facilities in the state of Kentucky. The venue seats in excess of 4,000 people and hosts boys and girls basketball, volleyball, and multiple KHSAA state competitions including cheer and dance. The school recently hosted the 11th Region Championships on its grounds.

This year, the arena was the backdrop for a milestone Arms said he will not forget. During his first week on the job, he met the girls basketball team at practice.

"I was like, so what I'm looking at right now is the 2025-2026 state champions, and they said, yes sir, and sure enough they lived up to their word," Arms said. "It was really remarkable."

The GRC girls won the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girl's Basketball Championship. The celebration for the girls team had barely ended before the boys team delivered the same result.

"I'll be darned if seven days later we didn't do the same thing with our boys, and it was truly, truly a special moment," Arms said.

Beyond athletics, Arms pointed to GRC's FFA program, choral program, band, and arts program as highlights of his first year. The school's spring musical stood out because students performed the music themselves. Four groups from GRC were nominated for the Bradley Awards.

Arms also recalled a hands-on moment with the FFA program that stuck with him.

"They actually taught me how to lasso and rope a cow, I guess that's what it was, but out there in the parking lot," Arms said.

As summer begins, Arms said he is already looking ahead to the next school year.

"Summertime goes by pretty quick, but we'll be ready for everybody in August and hope we can top the success that we had this year," Arms said.

