How Black History Month empowers Lexington student leaders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All this week, we are shining our spotlight on Black History Month.

Some may ask why there is a month focusing solely on Black history. It's an effort to bring the stories of the contributions African Americans have made in our community that may not have otherwise been told. And the impact is noticeable among this group of teenagers.

I spent some time with four leaders at Henry Clay High School early this month: three seniors and a junior from four very different backgrounds, all playing important roles in their community.

I asked them what Black History Month has taught them.

"It kinda helps me to learn that — Black history is American history, and that we're all a part of this together," said senior Melahnia Brown.

"It helped me realize how much Black people have done for America and as I move forward, I see people that look like me doing the same things that I want to do," said junior Nia Henderson-Louis.

"I feel if you’re going to talk to somebody, a lot of people just want to be heard," said senior Grant Goodwin.

Mo Ndour moved to the U.S. from Senegal at age six and notes that people of other cultures often don't know about the contributions African Americans have made to our society.

"I guess knowing more of the Black history here. Like some of the people that we talk about, like MLK and Malcolm X and all of that, I learned from school and then brought that back home to the people," said Ndour.

All four of these students plan to attend college and chase their careers. All agree that the lessons learned during Black History Month have shaped the way they lead in the community.

"I’d say it helped me not being one-sided to it and knowing all of it and learning more about it," said Ndour. "And becoming a leader as a Black person in history, having that knowledge of the people who came before me and persevered."