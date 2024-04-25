Irvine community works together to improve the city's culture

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Irvine may be a small city in Estill County, but it has more to offer than meets the eye. Joe Crawford, the executive director of the Estill Development Alliance, grew up in the county.

He shares, "Growing up here, being a part of the community, having deep roots here has really encouraged me to do everything I can to make this community better."

His roots in the area are what drives him as the executive director of the EDA. The non-profit works with organizations in the community to offer a lot.

Estill County Public Library’s director, Tiffany Reynolds, shared the variety of programs that people can participate in. She says, "Basically we just try to have so much stuff for so many different types of interests."

The library isn't just a place to find a good book, but it's a place for small businesses like Screamin’ Beans Coffee Shop – which has become a meeting place of its own inside the library. The Estill County Public Library is also a place to create – they have creative tools like sewing machines, smart cutting machines, and even 3-D printers. They take chances with the programs they offer.

"I always say, even if you don’t think it might work, let’s try it once,” says Reynolds.

There's something for everyone in Irvine. The city is known for its terrains and beautiful landscapes.

LEX 18

Kira Wilson and her husband recently moved to the area from Colorado. They joined the Estill Action Group to get out and get moving. Wilson shares, "So we are an official trail town in the state of Kentucky — and our main trail is the Kentucky River."

Wilson explains that the group regularly offers a variety of adventures. She says, "They host hikes, mushroom hunts, kayaking events to get everyone out on the water, and just show off all of the amazing things Estill County has to offer."

Irvine is known for its proximity to the river, which inspired the name of a theater group in the community, The River City Players.

The group’s chair, Susan Hawkins explains, "We are just blessed with having a lot of creative people and so we want to be able to showcase those people."

The River City Players were founded in 2013. They are a performance arts group that hosts plays, musical performances and more. One mom and now board member, Amy Hughes, says the group has been an outlet for her son. The River City Players helped paved the way for him getting accepted into the Governor’s School for the Arts.

Hughes says, "It really helped him a lot because it was something that you can’t do a lot around Irvine, but those chances were here, they held camps in the summer."

Now, the group is focusing on another big project. They are restoring the city's Mack Theatre, which was built in the 1930s. They want to make it a performance center and a place for entrepreneurs and artisans in the area.

LEX 18

Hawkins says, "We wanted to be able to celebrate our culture, to celebrate home and bring the joy of the cultural productions and involvement with the arts into this community."

Each of these organizations' leaders agrees that something special is happening in Irvine, and anyone can be a part of it.

"We're not located on the interstate, the terrain is unforgiving, but the people are amazing. And if we keep sticking together and pushing in that same direction, we can make wonderful things happen,” says Crawford.

