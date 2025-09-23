Laurel County fairgrounds rebuilding after tornado with $5 million project

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For years, Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park has served as a peaceful retreat for those in Laurel County and beyond. But across Highway 229 from the park, a major $5 million project is taking place at the fairgrounds, rebuilding many of the buildings destroyed in the May tornado.

The new and improved Laurel County Fairgrounds will feature an open air pavilion spanning 45,000 square feet and a 15,000 square foot event center, according to Christina Sowders, director of the Wilderness Road Event Center.

"This is really gonna be one of the best fairgrounds in the entire state," Sowders said.

The open air pavilion will host trade shows, concerts and livestock events, while the event center will accommodate weddings and conferences.

When the project is complete, Sowders is excited about what's to come in 2026: a five-day county fair featuring rodeos, horse shows and tractor pulls.

Overall, the project represents more than just new buildings for the community.

"Great thing for the community, something really positive, a place for families to come out and enjoy, but it will also do is bring a lot of tourism and economic development," Sowders said.

From an educational standpoint, the fairgrounds will welcome school groups.

"We're gonna bring something really fabulous here to London," Sowders said.

The project is expected to be finished early next year. Dates have yet to be announced for the county fair.

