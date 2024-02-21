Lexington musician Tee Dee Young sharing the power of music

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington musician who is trying to unite people from all walks of life.

Most genres of music pull from the roots of the blues. It's a lost art that Tee Dee Young brings to life every Monday at Tee Dee's Lounge in downtown Lexington.

For decades, people have been sliding into this hole in the wall for an intimate experience.

Young's guitar has helped him travel across the globe, meeting some of the biggest names in modern music history, but it always ends up with him back in his hometown: Lexington, Kentucky.

"It's beautiful. Really beautiful to see everyone," Young said. "Everyone is coming together, and I see it right here in this club. I tell people when you come here, you're at home. I want you to feel comfortable."

Tee Dee's Lounge is open every Monday at the corner of Elm Tree Lane and East Second Street downtown. The doors open up around 6, but the show usually gets going around 8.