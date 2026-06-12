Mason on Main, the place for fancy fabric and an assortment of antiques

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mason on Main has called the downtown Winchester stretch home for more than a decade. Located near the corner of Main St. and Lexington Ave., the shop is full of antique items for sale and is known for its fancy fabrics in the form of bow ties.

Many antique shops have to have a side hustle, according to store owner Mason Rhodus.

“Usually it's polishing silver or lamp repair or furniture repair,” he said.

However, Rhodus shared he wanted to do something different.

“What I'm most known for are bow ties,” he said. “Specifically, that I can custom match any dress.”

While owning an antique store had always been the dream, Rhodus makes custom-made bow ties, and that adds a big draw to his downtown store.

“I have always wanted to be able to create something tangible that most people would need whether they knew it or not,” Rhodus said. “Just so happened it's that bow tie for every prom, homecoming, special occasion, weddings, anything that you need a specific color for that you can't just order from Macy's or anywhere else. I can do it.”

Rhodus showed a little bit of what his process looks like when a customer visits looking to buy a bow tie.

“All of these drawers are filled with fabrics, so if we're matching a garment, that's where we'll start. We will actually lay the fabric on whatever you bring to me just to make sure that in my eyes that the colors are going to work well together.”

Rhodus also makes use of social media to make connections across the country.

“I have people come from long distances just to come in and say hi or to come in and sit on the big red sofa.”

Bringing those conversations into the middle of the antiques in the store really tie everything together.

“It's the reason you see this furniture setting the way that it is because I would just as prefer you come in and sit and visit and we discuss things and have a great time as to you buy anything from me,” Rhodus said.

Bow ties are $25 for pre-tied ones, $30 for the others. Rhodus said he can make one in about 20 minutes. You can find videos of Rhodus showing off his antiques on his Mason on Main social media platform.