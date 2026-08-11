Mercer County is home to more than 80 historical sites, some of which predate America

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Outsiders, historians, and tourists are all very familiar with Mercer County and the deep history that lies within.

Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill contains several structures that have been preserved from the 1800s.

While just steps away from Fort Harrod, built by James Harrod and a group of settlers in 1774, is downtown Harrodsburg, the oldest community in Kentucky.

“Harrodstown”, as it was once called, not only pre-dates the Commonwealth, but America herself and its residents have worked tirelessly for generations to preserve its history.

Local officials say there are more than 80 historic sites that can be discovered on free walking tours through the town.

One of those is Morgan Row. Built in 1807, it’s the oldest row house west of the Alleghenies and it’s still in use today as the Harrodsburg Historical Society. It’s part library – where some come to do research – and part museum, retelling stories from local Civil War battles and sharing the story of its original builder and owner, Joseph Morgan and his family.

“It has historically been used as a tavern, as a post office, a lot of different uses throughout the years”, says Ian Nagy, who is president of the Harrodsburg Historical Society. “We're very proud of our ability to preserve it and have it here today.”

Nagy moved here from Michigan in 2024 after falling in love with the town on a random visit.

One tour through the historic city and that becomes understandable. The charm of the downtown area, where yesterday and today collide in harmony. Rows of stunning mansions are just a short walk away. Opulent in their day and still elegant today.

“There's an immense pride in the people here in the history of the land, so the agriculture, the buildings that people have here today, horse racing, raising horses, and you see it in every facet of our community”, says Nagy. “Every conversation I have with people, it's just you kind of walk away saying wow they're really proud of what we have here and I think that's what you take away.”

Nagy adds that Morgan Row hosts free events every month, allowing anyone to come in and experience this slice of American history. Free walking tours can be found at JamesHarrodTrust.org.

