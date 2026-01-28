Minnie Adkins continues wood carving at 91, inspiring generations through folk art

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — At 91 years old, Minnie Adkins continues to dedicate herself to her craft, wood carving six hours a day, five days a week. The highly featured artist has become a cornerstone of American folk art, with her work displayed in prestigious institutions across the country.

"I've known about all the artists that's ever been here," Adkins said while visiting the Kentucky Folk Art Center, where she holds a special place among the elite artists featured.

The Kentucky Folk Art Center, established in 1985, holds one of the largest collections of Adkins' work. The center means a great deal to the artist, who helped cut the ribbon at its opening.

"It really gives me great joy," Adkins said.

Adkins' journey into wood carving began from necessity during her childhood.

"I needed toys to play with when I was a little girl," Adkins said. "I made slingshots and pop guns and bow and arrows."

What started as childhood creativity evolved into her life's work. Adkins is now considered by some as the most important female wood carver in America.

"She's the rock star of all rock stars," said Tony Pence, speaking about Adkins' status in today's world of folk art. "You talk about where it started and where it is now, you talk about folk art, Minnie's the first one mentioned. We've known Mrs. Minnie for quite a few years."

As the Kentucky Folk Art Center grew, so did Adkins' reputation. She has become a national figure, with her work displayed in the Smithsonian Institution and American Folk Art Museum, among other prestigious venues.

Former Kentucky Folk Art Center curator Adrian Swain recalls a key moment that helped launch Adkins' career, well before the folk art center was established.

"She and I met. I had a gallery here in town and started to sell some of her work for her," Swain said. "We kind of evolved hand in hand."

Beyond wood carving, Adkins has expanded her artistic reach by collaborating on children's books, further cementing her influence in the art world.

When reflecting on her highly decorated career, Adkins describes it simply as "a lifetime of joy."

