Navy veteran turned master distiller brings Australian spirit to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Navy combat veteran who was medically discharged in 2013 is now thriving as a master distiller in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Greg Keeley, along with his wife Katie, founded Larrikin Bourbon Company, located on Versailles Road. The distillery, which became Larrikin Bourbon Company about two and a half years ago, is now a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

"That was a much better fit for our distillery," Keeley said.

Australian-born Keeley founded the company in 2023 and has been distilling off and on for about 10 years.

The name Larrikin comes from Australian slang.

"Somebody male or female that doesn't really follow the rules, they sort of have a respectful disrespect for authority," Keeley said.

In other words?

"Sort of like a maverick in the U.S.," Keeley said.

Between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Navy, Keeley spent more than two decades in the military.

"It's been quite the journey," Keeley said.

When Keeley arrived in the Bluegrass State in 2020, he faced a choice between two of Kentucky's signature industries.

"One is horses, one is bourbon, and I'm kind of scared of horses, so bourbon it was," Keeley said.

Larrikin stands out on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail as the only member distillery with a walk-in cigar humidor.

"My wife won't let me smoke cigars very much, so I just come and stand in here," Keeley said.

Whether visitors step into the humidor or take a seat in the cigar lounge, the experience is a major draw. Guests can also bottle their own bourbon at the distillery.

"It's a better experience because people can see it," Keeley said.

For Keeley, the journey from military service to master distiller carries a simple message.

"If you really want to do something, you can do it," Keeley said.

Larrikin Bourbon continues to grow beyond Kentucky and is now available in 16 states.