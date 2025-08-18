Richmond's Tasty Tuesdays: Pandemic solution evolves into community staple

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — What started as a way to gather safely during the pandemic has evolved into a beloved Richmond tradition.

Tasty Tuesdays has become a community fixture where residents can enjoy rotating food trucks, live music, and other activities in a festive outdoor setting.

WLEX

"It's really cool that even though COVID separated everybody for a while, it eventually brought everybody back together," said Amber Reinhart with Pit Stop Grub.

Last year, just under 4,500 people total attended the weekly gatherings, according to city officials.

Nick Parker, who visits Tasty Tuesdays several times a year with his family, appreciates the variety of food options available.

"The fact that they can do it for such a long period of time and they can do it so many years after COVID is a testament to the community of Richmond and just all of the vendors and all the people that come out," Parker said.

He believes the city's commitment to the event sets Richmond apart.

"Shows the city and their effort of wanting to keep this here. You don't see it many other places," Parker said.

WLEX

Over the years, organizers have expanded the offerings beyond food trucks to include live music, a book club, and appearances by the Madison County Farmer's Market.

"It's really grown over the last couple of years," Reinhart said.

Parker values how the event brings diverse groups together.

"The immersion of cultures just that we can enjoy each other's company and come and hang out is something special," Parker said.

The consistent schedule has been key to building community connections.

"It's important just because of the consistency that allows people to come and just come to as like a community together," Parker concluded. "Whether the vendors may change or the music acts may change, it's still a good area and a good spot for people to come hang out on a consistent basis."