Rowan County Art Center's director shares all they have to offer

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Rowan County's Art Center is housed in Morehead's historic courthouse. The building was originally constructed in 1899. After years of sitting vacant, in 2007, the art center was created through the help of a grant from the Lucille Caudill Little Foundation and help from the fiscal court.

The art center's director, Ashley Gilliam, says, "Lots of things had to be repaired and fixed and things like that – but they also tried to preserve as much as they could."

Gilliam shares that in addition to sharing the community's history, this space is also a place where people can come and get creative. The art center is home to 10 studio artists and hosts art classes, performance arts, and more.

She says, "So, it's a great place, it's a great starting point for our local artists, and I think that's why it's a good thing to have a spot for. And I mean, of course, we do regional art too, and occasionally we'll get wild and do out-of-state art, and we've even done some international art but mostly we do local."

LEX 18

This director believes that art and creative expression showcase what this community has to offer.

"We want a place for people to explore their passion – and have a place to come and show it. And then also, it's great to have a place where visitors come and see what Morehead has," says Gilliam.

Supplies are provided so that attendees can find their interests, risk-free. Gilliam says she sees people transform when they work on their pieces. She says, "It doesn't matter – you just come and do and relax, and you talk and laugh and just do step by step, and it's just a fun place to relax and enjoy art."

LEX 18

Everyone is welcome to come to check the art center out. "Just come and have fun and enjoy. I think mainly just know that you're welcome and you have a place to create," says Gilliam.

The Rowan County Art Center is a space for creativity in Morehead's community.